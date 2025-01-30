Board of Supervisors formally calls District One special election

The Board of Supervisors made it official Tuesday, Jan. 14 and called an April 8 special primary election for the First Supervisorial District. Voters in District 1 will fill a supervisorial seat that became vacant when the former supervisor ended her tenure on Jan.6.

Over 376,000 voters living in District 1 will receive a ballot in the mail the week of March 10 for the election. The official ballot packet will also include an "I Voted" sticker, voting instructions and other important election information.

The person elected will fill District 1's vacant seat for the remainder of the current t...