Board of Supervisors formally calls District One special election

Tracy DeFore, County of San Diego Communications Office | Last updated Jan 30, 2025 9:53am0
The Board of Supervisors made it official Tuesday, Jan. 14 and called an April 8 special primary election for the First Supervisorial District. Voters in District 1 will fill a supervisorial seat that became vacant when the former supervisor ended her tenure on Jan.6.

Over 376,000 voters living in District 1 will receive a ballot in the mail the week of March 10 for the election. The official ballot packet will also include an "I Voted" sticker, voting instructions and other important election information.

