Girl Scouts San Diego kicked off 2025 Girl Scout Cookie Program Jan. 26

SAN DIEGO – On Sunday, Jan. 26, Girl Scouts San Diego (GSSD) kicked off the 2025 Girl Scout Cookie Program in San Diego and Imperial counties. Through Sunday, March 9, more than 9,400 local Girl Scouts will rally their communities, neighbors, and friends to support the world’s largest girl-led entrepreneurial program by purchasing Girl Scout Cookies.

Thanks to Girl Scouts San Diego’s new strategic partnership with ABC Bakers (ABC), an officially licensed Girl Scout Cookie baker since 1937, Girl Scout Cookie customers in San Diego and Imperial counties can look forward to a new cookie lineup th...