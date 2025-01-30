Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bonsall High School starts cheer team

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Jan 30, 2025 10:1am0
The Bonsall High cheerleaders perform a routine at half-time during a girls basketball game in December 2024. Village News/Joe Naiman photo

Bonsall High School now has a cheer team.

The squad consisting of 11 cheerleaders and advisor Lauryn Johnson made its debut at Bonsall High School basketball games in November. The cheerleaders have provided sideline chants and halftime dance performances at both boys basketball and girls basketball games.

"It's been the highlight of my first year teaching high school," Johnson said.

The cheer team which began this past fall is the first official cheer activity the high school has had. "In the past they've had a team that was student-led," Johnson said.

That team had no faculty advisor and thu...

 

