CIF defers eliminating automatic playoff home game for league champions

Although the CIF San Diego Section may eliminate the guaranteed home game during CIF playoffs for league champions, that change will not take effect for the winter 2024-25 sports.

The agenda of the Jan. 22 CIF Board of Managers meeting called for a waiver of the rules requiring a first reading and adoption at a subsequent meeting, but the Board of Managers approved an alternate motion which will require a second reading.

That second reading is scheduled for March 26 and, if the Board of Managers adopts the elimination of the guaranteed home game, a decision will also be made whether that will...