CIF defers eliminating automatic playoff home game for league champions

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Jan 30, 2025 9:58am0
Although the CIF San Diego Section may eliminate the guaranteed home game during CIF playoffs for league champions, that change will not take effect for the winter 2024-25 sports.

The agenda of the Jan. 22 CIF Board of Managers meeting called for a waiver of the rules requiring a first reading and adoption at a subsequent meeting, but the Board of Managers approved an alternate motion which will require a second reading.

That second reading is scheduled for March 26 and, if the Board of Managers adopts the elimination of the guaranteed home game, a decision will also be made whether that will...

 

