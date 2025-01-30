Palomar College celebrates the grand opening of softball stadium

SAN MARCOS – Palomar College celebrated the grand opening of its new softball stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 22. The stadium is home to one of the highest achieving athletic teams in Palomar College history.

During the ceremony, Athletic Director Dan Lynds commended the softball program. "With five State Championships, 39 conference championships, statewide team academic awards, 57 All-American Athletes, and countless 4-year college transfers have cemented Palomar Softball's place as one of the states truly great athletic programs," he said.

Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey, Superintendent/President of the P...