Palomar College celebrates the grand opening of softball stadium

Jan 30, 2025
Taking part in a ribbon cutting for the new softball field are, from, left, Foundation Executive Director Stacy Rungaitis; Athletic Director Dan Lynds, Coach Mark Eldridge, Head Coach Lacey Craft, Governing Board Trustee Roberto Rodriquez, Governing Board Student Trustee Reagan Barnum, Superintendent/President Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey, Vice President of Student Services Nick Mata, Vice President of Human Resources Anna Pedroza, Vice President of Instruction Dr. Tina Recalde, Foundation Board Member Christine Spielmaker, San Marcos City Councilmember Danielle LeBlang, County Board of Supervisor Jim Desmond's Office Community Liaison/ Policy Aide Alyssa Formolo. Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN MARCOS – Palomar College celebrated the grand opening of its new softball stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 22. The stadium is home to one of the highest achieving athletic teams in Palomar College history.

During the ceremony, Athletic Director Dan Lynds commended the softball program. "With five State Championships, 39 conference championships, statewide team academic awards, 57 All-American Athletes, and countless 4-year college transfers have cemented Palomar Softball's place as one of the states truly great athletic programs," he said.

