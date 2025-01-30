Three Villa FC players train with Real Madrid

Three soccer players who are members of Fallbrook’s Villa FC program spent a week training at the Real Madrid facilities in Spain.

Reid Loomis, Lennon McKesson, and Jesse Parra participated in the Real Madrid Academy program. The activity between Nov. 24 and Dec. 1 included training with lower-level Real Madrid coaches and youth players, meeting a member of the highest-level Real Madrid team, and playing four games.

“The opportunity to train at the Real Madrid training center as well as the opportunity to play against a Spanish academy team was a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Ian McKes...