Three Villa FC players train with Real Madrid

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Jan 30, 2025 9:59am0
Three soccer players who are members of Fallbrook’s Villa FC program spent a week training at the Real Madrid facilities in Spain.

Reid Loomis, Lennon McKesson, and Jesse Parra participated in the Real Madrid Academy program. The activity between Nov. 24 and Dec. 1 included training with lower-level Real Madrid coaches and youth players, meeting a member of the highest-level Real Madrid team, and playing four games.

“The opportunity to train at the Real Madrid training center as well as the opportunity to play against a Spanish academy team was a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Ian McKes...

 

