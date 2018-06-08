Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

BUSD and developers

 
Last updated 6/8/2018 at 7pm



Did you know that in 2012 a Lilac Hills Ranch and Accretive Investments-funded political action committee donated $27,000 to the Bonsall Union School District’s campaign for unification? Also, Lilac Hills Ranch donated $10,000 to the 2016 Yes on DD campaign for the $58,000,000 bond that voters rejected?

Did you know that Erickson Hall Construction Co. donated $17,000 to the 2016 Yes on DD campaign? They are the contractor chosen by BUSD to build a new high school that the district can’t afford to operate. A former employee of Erickson Hall was the director of facilities, maintenance and transportation for BUSD and was paid $178,861 a year. He resigned from BUSD last month.

Did you know that in 2016 the BUSD superintendent testified twice before the county board of supervisors and sent them two letters imploring them to approve the Lilac Hills Ranch development? A BUSD board member also sent a letter and publically supported the development. If approved, the project would have increased the assessed value of properties in the district, permitting them to pursue a $75 million dollar bond instead of the $58 million DD measure. A large student population would have increased the daily attendance funding from the state, and the developer fees would have been substantial. Well, 64 percent of the voters rejected it.

It seems that developers and school districts don’t care about urban sprawl, traffic congestion, air pollution, noise, environmental impact or your quality of life. They just want your money.

Kerry Patterson

 
