CRTA to perform patriotic variety show in June

FALLBROOK – The California Retired Teachers Association will be having their general meeting Wednesday, June 12, at 10 a.m. It will be held at the Golf Club of California, 3742 Flowerwood Lane, in Sycamore Ranch. The meeting will feature the annual variety show with a star-spangled theme. Make reservations by June 6, by calling Marilyn Wertz at (760) 723-3696.

Submitted by California Retired Teachers Association.