Senior Concerns Seminar focuses on caregiver economics

Elder Law attorney Scott Stewart will be presenting "Caregivers Economics," June 10, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Fallbrook.

FALLBROOK – Foundation for Senior Care will co-host an education seminar with one of California's leading elder law attorneys, Richard Scott Stewart, Esq. of California Estate and Elder Law. The no-cost seminar entitled, "Caregiver Economics" will be held Monday, June 10, from noon until 1:30 p.m. at the Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook.

While there is no charge for the session, registration is required since space is limited, and lunch will be provided. To register, call (760) 723-7570 or visit http://scinstitute.org/fscc.

"Families confronting th...