Macadamia growers to host field day, workshop

FALLBROOK – The University of California Cooperative Extension in conjunction with the California Macadamia Society and the Gold Crown Macadamia Association will hold their annual field day Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the home of Jim Russell, 205 Calle Linda, in Fallbrook.

Field day will offer classes relevant to the macadamia industry, with opportunities to ask questions, both general questions and about specific personal operations. A continental breakfast and lunch will be served.

The information session will provide the opportunity for all that are interested...