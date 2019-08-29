Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Macadamia growers to host field day, workshop

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/30/2019 at 6:45pm



FALLBROOK – The University of California Cooperative Extension in conjunction with the California Macadamia Society and the Gold Crown Macadamia Association will hold their annual field day Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the home of Jim Russell, 205 Calle Linda, in Fallbrook.

Field day will offer classes relevant to the macadamia industry, with opportunities to ask questions, both general questions and about specific personal operations. A continental breakfast and lunch will be served.

The information session will provide the opportunity for all that are interested...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019