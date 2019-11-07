Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Will Fritz 

Bonsall High student arrested after making shooting threats, sheriff's department says

 
Last updated 11/15/2019 at 1:49am



Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Bonsall High School student earlier this week after being told by school administrators that the student had a firearm on campus, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

School officials reported a male student possibly in possession of a gun to the sheriff’s department around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to sheriff’s Lt. Ricardo Lopez.

Deputies who responded to the school obtained further information “that the suspect had made specific threats to commit a shooting at a planned school event in the near future,” Lopez said.

