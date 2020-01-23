Kicking It XII: The holidays take their toll

Happy 2020!

Alas, I can now share what happened over the holidays. Truth of the matter is that we took a 32-day round trip cruise through the Panama Canal. Surprise!

This was on our bucket list of things to do and now we’ve done it. I would recommend it as a no hassle voyage.

Furthermore, with the originating and ending port of call being San Diego, it was convenient to take the Coaster down to the Santa Fe Depot and walk two blocks to board the Rotterdam cruise ship.

The main reason I didn’t write about this trip before leaving is cruise ships prepare enormous amounts of food. That i...