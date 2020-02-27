Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Young Arts Month exhibit honors Fallbrook artists

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/28/2020 at 8:49pm

FALLBROOK – Six young local artists submitted their artwork for judging into the annual Youth Art Month Exhibit for San Diego County, which opened Jan. 11 and ran through Feb. 8, in the Bread and Salt Gallery in The Athenaeum Art Center in San Diego.

These students study art at the Fallbrook School of the Arts under the instruction of Marilee Ragland who is a member of the San Diego County division of the California Art Education Association. The Youth Art Month exhibit is a collaborative production of the CAEASD and the San Diego County Office of Education.

San Diego County art teacher...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 02/29/2020 02:24