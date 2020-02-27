Young Arts Month exhibit honors Fallbrook artists

FALLBROOK – Six young local artists submitted their artwork for judging into the annual Youth Art Month Exhibit for San Diego County, which opened Jan. 11 and ran through Feb. 8, in the Bread and Salt Gallery in The Athenaeum Art Center in San Diego.

These students study art at the Fallbrook School of the Arts under the instruction of Marilee Ragland who is a member of the San Diego County division of the California Art Education Association. The Youth Art Month exhibit is a collaborative production of the CAEASD and the San Diego County Office of Education.

San Diego County art teacher...