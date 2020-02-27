Rancho Monserate residents concerned about impacts from planned park

Some Rancho Monserate Country Club residents are worried about the effect a proposed park will have on traffic in their community.

Members of the senior community’s homeowners organization have expressed concerns that the proposed Rio Prado Park, which will only be accessible via a road that cuts through their neighborhood, will create dangerous situations for seniors who need to cross that road to access amenities on the other side.

San Diego County officials have planned to develop San Luis Rey River Park along an eight-

and-a-half mile stretch of the river from Oceanside to Interstate...