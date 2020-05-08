Homes for Our Troops continues to build home for veteran, despite pandemic

Darryl Charles will be the recipient of the newest Homes for Our Troops home in Fallbrook when it is completed. The house is under construction under the leadership of Fallbrook's Youngren Construction.

Darryl Charles wasn't sure if the program offered by Homes for Our Troops was for him.

"I guess in the beginning I was being stubborn," Charles said in a phone interview. "I thought it was a great organization, but I didn't think I would be suitable for it. I felt that there were others who would benefit more from receiving one of these homes."

It wasn't until a friend, another recipient of one of the specially adapted custom Homes for Our Troops homes, convinced him otherwise that he joined.

"I started with John Schumacher, he was also a recipient of one of these homes," Charles said. "He...