Homes for Our Troops continues to build home for veteran, despite pandemic
Last updated 5/7/2020 at 10:31pm
Darryl Charles wasn't sure if the program offered by Homes for Our Troops was for him.
"I guess in the beginning I was being stubborn," Charles said in a phone interview. "I thought it was a great organization, but I didn't think I would be suitable for it. I felt that there were others who would benefit more from receiving one of these homes."
It wasn't until a friend, another recipient of one of the specially adapted custom Homes for Our Troops homes, convinced him otherwise that he joined.
"I started with John Schumacher, he was also a recipient of one of these homes," Charles said. "He...
