LAFCO approves detachment review committee

San Diego's County's Local Agency Formation Commission approved a committee to review issues regarding the proposed detachment of the Fallbrook Public Utility District and the Rainbow Municipal Water District from the San Diego County Water Authority.

An 8-0 LAFCO board vote June 1 approved the composition of the committee, although LAFCO executive officer Keene Simonds will appoint the specific members and the list of tasks for the committee.

"We have agreement with the County Water Authority, Rainbow and Fallbrook," said county supervisor Dianne Jacob, who is the chair of the LAFCO boar...