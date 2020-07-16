Buyers and sellers can both survive the home inspection

ESCONDIDO – It’s very important for both a home seller and buyer that the property fare well on the inspection, because it means no serious issues have been discovered. But what exactly are the things to watch out for?

What’s in the home inspector’s checklist?

It depends on the inspector, but in general, reports will include the condition of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, plumbing and electrical wiring, roof and attic, structural elements, walls and insulation.

Let’s dig into some specifics and the most common reasons to conduct a home inspection.

Moisture intrusion

Many things can cause dampness. Moisture can cause unpleasant odors, damage belongings and activate mold growth and mildew – both are dangerous organisms that can cause allergies and worsen existing respiratory problems such as asthma. If a seller is planning to list a home that might have a moisture issue, it is a good idea to get that addressed before selling the home.

HVAC issues

Lack of wiring to handle the demands of the heating and cooling equipment, faulty thermostats or gas-fired furnaces not having enough exhaust systems in place are common problems uncovered by home inspectors.

Roofing problems

Due to weathering, lack of maintenance or the design itself, roofing problems are one of the more expensive problems to fix and can be a deal-breaker for potential buyers.

Electrical issues

Overfusing or a mismatch between the wire and the overcurrent protection is the most common problem a home inspector encounters. It needs to be fixed immediately as it is a fire hazard. A home’s electrical should meet current standards.

Problems with the structure and/or foundation

Structural problems make a house unsafe. The inspector will check the footing and foundation of the home. Cracks in walls and doors that fail to latch or that jam are things to watch out for.

Plumbing problems

An inspector will almost always find at least one plumbing problem in a home whether it be dripping faucets or slow drains. Luckily, these issues are usually easy and cheap to fix.

The most important thing is both the buyer and the seller should be prepared. Think of a failed inspection like discovering something bad during a physical exam. And just like a doctor, the home inspector will point out all the things that need to be repaired or replaced.

This article first appeared on Broadpoint Properties' website, https://servingsandiegocounty.com.

