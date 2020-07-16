Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Tracy DeFore
San Diego County Communications Office 

County board approves small business stimulus program

 
Local small businesses and restaurants suffering financial losses due to COVID-19 can now apply for a grant from San Diego County.

The board of supervisors approved a new Small Business Stimulus Program Tuesday, July 7, during a board meeting that also included a report on the behavioral health aspects of COVID-19.

Small Business Stimulus Program

For-profit and nonprofit businesses can apply for grant money if they can show losses and costs are a direct result of the pandemic.

To qualify businesses must have:

· 100 or fewer employees

· Headquarters in San Diego County

· A minimum 1-year operating history as of Feb. 14, 2020,

· Documentation of financial hardship because of COVID-19

Board supervisors had approved using $17 million in coronavirus relief fund from The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act in May to help restaurants and small businesses. The supervisors approved the implementation of the program Tuesday.

Businesses are urged to apply early. Applications are available now through Oct. 16 – subject to available funding.

For more information and the application, visit https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/stimulusgrant/.

 
