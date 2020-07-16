State orders distance learning when school year begins across SoCal

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday ordered all school campuses to remain closed when the academic year begins in counties on the state's monitoring list due to spiking coronavirus cases -- including San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The order means districts across Southern California will begin the new school year with distance-learning programs, as opposed to in-person classes. The state's two largest districts, Los Angeles Unified and San Diego Unified, had already announced plans to begin the new academic year with online-only courses.

