State orders distance learning when school year begins across SoCal
Last updated 7/17/2020 at 2:56pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday ordered all school campuses to remain closed when the academic year begins in counties on the state's monitoring list due to spiking coronavirus cases -- including San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles and Orange counties.
The order means districts across Southern California will begin the new school year with distance-learning programs, as opposed to in-person classes. The state's two largest districts, Los Angeles Unified and San Diego Unified, had already announced plans to begin the new academic year with online-only courses.
On Friday morning,...
