Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Report: Retired Pope Benedict XVI ill after visit to Germany

 
Last updated 8/3/2020 at 9:47am



BERLIN (AP) — Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI has fallen ill after his return from a trip to his native Bavaria to visit his brother, who died a month ago, a German newspaper reported Monday.

The daily Passauer Neue Presse quoted Peter Seewald, a biographer of the retired pontiff, as saying that the 93-year-old has been suffering from a facial infection since his return to Rome.

Seewald, who has published several book-length interviews with Benedict, handed over a copy of the biography to the former pontiff on Saturday, the newspaper reported. He described Benedict as being optimistic and talk...



