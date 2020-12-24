The tallest, biggest, and oldest trees live in California

California's topography ranges from the jagged coastal bluffs along the Pacific, to its valleys and low lying coastal mountains, and then climbs up to the Sierras' high peaks.

Its climate is extreme, from the hot Death Valley (below sea level) to the towering Sierra Mountains reaching over 14,000 feet in elevation.

The Mediterranean climate of Southern California allows us to grow a broad spectrum of plants from all over the globe while our mountains support vast forests from oak woodlands to the coniferous pines throughout our state.

With this bio-diversity, California can claim some of th...