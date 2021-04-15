Fallbrook and Rainbow Water districts launch public education campaign

FALLBROOK – After enduring years of soaring water costs and having to pay for infrastructure projects they don’t need, the Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District are seeking to detach from the San Diego County Water Authority, and they launched a public education campaign with the unveiling of a new 60-second InfoVideo April 8.

Instead of continuing to purchase their water from the SDCWA – which has raised water costs on the districts by an average of 8% each year over the past decade – the districts have submitted an application with the San Diego Lo...