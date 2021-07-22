Attempted attack takes place in Fallbrook

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department responds to a call about an attempted attack with a deadly weapon at approximately 4:05 p.m.

On Wednesday, July 21, two transient women began arguing on South Pico Avenue, also known as the Pico Promenade, leading to one woman pulling out a knife and attempting to attack the other woman.

Village News/Anthony Campbell photo The attempted attacker was arrested on scene.

The attacker did not make contact with the other woman, so the victim was able to escape the attack and call the authorities. The San Diego Sheriff's Department responded to the call at approximately 4:05 p.m.

"The two women had a disagreement which led to one of the women jabbing towards the other woman," said Patrol Sergeant William Munsch with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. "The aggressor did not make contact, and there were no injuries as a result of the incident."

The attempted attacker was arrested on scene where she was charged with multiple crimes, including a violation of parole, assault with a deadly weapon, contempt, and possessing non narcotic drugs.