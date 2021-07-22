Students at D'Vine Path receive specialized culinary development training

FALLBROOK – In preparation for the Farm-to-Table event that will take place in the fall, D'Vine Path has begun a new culinary development curriculum with the help of Chef Bruce Knight and Farm-to-Table connoisseur Sonia Perez. The culinary development curriculum will continue for three months, and the goal is to help the students to expand their knowledge in the culinary field to better prepare them for the Farm-to-Table event.

Knight began teaching the students at D'Vine Path kitchen basics and providing cooking instruction on June 7. The students watched as Knight made an entire meal w...