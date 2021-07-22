Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Students at D'Vine Path receive specialized culinary development training

 
Last updated 7/21/2021 at 3:38pm

Chef Sonia Perez teaches students at D'Vine Path about growing and utilizing homegrown produce in their meals. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – In preparation for the Farm-to-Table event that will take place in the fall, D'Vine Path has begun a new culinary development curriculum with the help of Chef Bruce Knight and Farm-to-Table connoisseur Sonia Perez. The culinary development curriculum will continue for three months, and the goal is to help the students to expand their knowledge in the culinary field to better prepare them for the Farm-to-Table event.

Knight began teaching the students at D'Vine Path kitchen basics and providing cooking instruction on June 7. The students watched as Knight made an entire meal w...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

