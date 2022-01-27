Warriors win first three girls basketball league games

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s girls basketball team won the Warriors’ first three Valley League games of the 2021-22 season.

All three of those games were played in Fallbrook. The 63-58 win Jan. 14 against Mount Carmel, the 54-44 victory Jan. 19 over Ramona, and the 74-25 triumph Jan. 21 against Valley Center gave the Warriors an overall record of 11-6 along with the 3-0 league mark.

“Lately we’ve been playing like the championship team that we had last year,” said Fallbrook coach Trae Harrison.

Postponements due to coronavirus concerns of opponents eli...