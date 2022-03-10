Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Friday night fish fry is back

 
Last updated 3/11/2022 at 2:37pm

Village News/Lucette Moramarco photos

The fried cod plate comes with generous helpings of coleslaw and french fries.

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

It had been almost two years since the last Knights of Columbus Fish Fry when they opened the doors of St. Peter's Parish Hall Friday night, March 4. Despite the gap in service, due to the pandemic, people were lined up out the door waiting to buy their tickets when I got there just after 5:30 p.m.

And despite the extra fryer, which was bought two years ago before COVID shut down the Lenten dinners, the volunteers in the kitchen couldn't keep up with the demand for shrimp, a popular choice that night.

I ordered the salmon plate, with fries. The salmon...



