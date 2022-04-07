North County Friendly Sons of St. Patrick seeks new members

Members of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick seen at a recent meeting are, standing, Craig Carter, left, and Arty King, with, seated, club president Mike Kelley. Village News/Courtesy photo

VISTA – The North SD County Friendly Sons of St. Patrick general meeting, Irish Breakfast-Brunch, and new member recruiting meets starts at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 9, at the Vista Village Pub, 224 Main St. The Irish fraternal charitable group is open to men with "a love of all things Irish."

To join this group or for information about a similar women's Irish Heritage group, called "The Shameless Shamrocks," email [email protected] or call 619-992- 4972. Attendees will meet their new president, Michael Patrick Kelley, himself.

Membership recruitment is underway to repopulate the ranks of the FSOSP-NC. "The Society of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick for the Relief of Emigrants from Ireland '' is the oldest Irish fraternal charitable organization in America. It was founded in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on St. Patrick's Day, 17 March 1771. The men who comprised the FSOSP back in the day were some of the most influential patriots of the country. Many had distinguished themselves in the early days of the Continental Congress.

Submitted by the North San Diego County Friendly Sons of St. Patrick.