Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By San Diego County Sheriff 

Sleeping man dies in Encinitas parking lot

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/25/2022 at 1:41pm



A 61-year-old woman was driving her vehicle in the parking lot of Enterprise Bank, at 277 North El Camino Real in Encinitas on June 24 around 3:43 p.m.. A 44-year-old male was lying on the grass on an embankment below the parking spaces out of sight. During the preliminary investigation, it appears the driver drove through the parking space and over the curb through a row of shrubs and struck the male victim.

Encinitas Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and the male was pronounced deceased. The victim's name is being withheld until the Medical Examiner notifies the next of kin. The driver was not injured in the collision. It has yet to be determined if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision. The Sheriff's Department "STAR" team and traffic investigators from the North Coastal Sheriff Station are investigating the cause of the collision.

If anybody has information about this incident, please contact the North Coastal Sheriff's Station at (760) 966-3500.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/29/2022 03:02