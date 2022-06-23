Sleeping man dies in Encinitas parking lot

A 61-year-old woman was driving her vehicle in the parking lot of Enterprise Bank, at 277 North El Camino Real in Encinitas on June 24 around 3:43 p.m.. A 44-year-old male was lying on the grass on an embankment below the parking spaces out of sight. During the preliminary investigation, it appears the driver drove through the parking space and over the curb through a row of shrubs and struck the male victim.

Encinitas Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and the male was pronounced deceased. The victim's name is being withheld until the Medical Examiner notifies the next of kin. The driver was not injured in the collision. It has yet to be determined if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision. The Sheriff's Department "STAR" team and traffic investigators from the North Coastal Sheriff Station are investigating the cause of the collision.

If anybody has information about this incident, please contact the North Coastal Sheriff's Station at (760) 966-3500.