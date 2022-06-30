Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

William (Bill) Hitt

 
William (Bill) Hitt was born Dec. 7, 1923, to Ben and Lucy Hitt in Murrieta, California. He passed away June 20, 2022, at the California Veterans Home in Barstow, California.

Bill grew up in Newport Beach, California, where he learned to handle small boats in the surf while helping his father and two brothers in the family's commercial fishing business. At the beginning of World War II, Bill enlisted in the United States Coast Guard Reserve, and served as a Radarman Third Class aboard the USS Celtic under Admiral Nimitz' command in the South Pacific. After the war, Bill settled in Rainbow, married and raised his family.

Bill retired from the City of Vista where he worked as a superintendent in charge of streets. He was a 75-year plus member of the Rainbow Valley Grange, as well as a life member of the Combat Coast Guard Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and American Legion. He is survived by his two sons, Hank and James, and their families.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

 

