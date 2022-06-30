Bonta, Hochman to face off in California's AG race
The Associated Press
Republican Nathan Hochman will battle California's Democratic attorney general in the November general election after garnering 18% of the vote in the primary, according to figures released Thursday, June 23.
Hochman, the Republican Party's endorsed candidate, will face Rob Bonta in a state that overwhelmingly favors Democrats. Bonta, the only Democrat in the five-way field, won 54.8% of the June 7 primary, according to the latest figures from California's secretary of state.
Under state law, the top two vote-getters advanced to the November election, no matter their p...
