Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bonta, Hochman to face off in California's AG race

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/1/2022 at 8:06am

California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Sacramento, Feb. 23. Republican Nathan Hochman will battle California's Democratic attorney general in the November general election. Figures released Thursday, June 23, show that Hochman got 18% of the vote in the June 7 primary. Bonta won 54.8% and three other contenders were way behind. AP photo/Rich Pedroncelli, file photo

The Associated Press

Republican Nathan Hochman will battle California's Democratic attorney general in the November general election after garnering 18% of the vote in the primary, according to figures released Thursday, June 23.

Hochman, the Republican Party's endorsed candidate, will face Rob Bonta in a state that overwhelmingly favors Democrats. Bonta, the only Democrat in the five-way field, won 54.8% of the June 7 primary, according to the latest figures from California's secretary of state.

Under state law, the top two vote-getters advanced to the November election, no matter their p...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/01/2022 22:41