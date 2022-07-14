Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fallbrook Center for the Arts given $58,000 of county ARPA money

 
Last updated 7/13/2022 at 8:12pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The County of San Diego earmarked some of its American Rescue Plan Act Program funding for its Community Enhancement program and, on June 28, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved the allocation of a $58,000 APRA grant to Fallbrook Center for the Arts, Inc.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote allocates the money for the Fallbrook Art Center facility. The funding will be used for marketing, website, public art installation, art class supplies, and gallery lighting costs.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 included $350 billion of Coronavirus State and...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

