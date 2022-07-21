FUHSD superintendent receives salary boost
Last updated 7/21/2022 at 2:18pm
Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News
Trustees of the Fallbrook Union High School District authorized a $7,712.64 pay increase for Superintendent Ilsa Gonzalez-Garza for the 2022-23 school year at their July 11 board meeting.
Gonzalez-Garza’s salary will increase to $200,528 in the first year of a four-year agreement negotiated by the board following several closed session meetings and a successful performance evaluation on June 27. She has been superintendent since July 1, 2019.
Board President Eddie Jones and Vice President Diane Summers both commented during this month’s board mee...
