FUHSD superintendent receives salary boost

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Trustees of the Fallbrook Union High School District authorized a $7,712.64 pay increase for Superintendent Ilsa Gonzalez-Garza for the 2022-23 school year at their July 11 board meeting.

Gonzalez-Garza’s salary will increase to $200,528 in the first year of a four-year agreement negotiated by the board following several closed session meetings and a successful performance evaluation on June 27. She has been superintendent since July 1, 2019.

Board President Eddie Jones and Vice President Diane Summers both commented during this month’s board mee...