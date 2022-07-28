Fallbrook resident earns Girl Scout Gold Award

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

A Fallbrook resident beginning her college studies, Kenna Chase recently received the Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouts. Only 5% of Girl Scouts attain the recognition.

"I was really motivated through high school," she said. "You go from bronze to silver to gold, starting out as a team effort," she said. "The Gold Award is more individual, leading a team."

Chase is a technology lover and the project involved assistance for a group she said was often overlooked or isolated in their technological endeavors based upon initial judgements...