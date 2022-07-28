Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook resident earns Girl Scout Gold Award

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/28/2022 at 6:35pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

College student Kenna Chase is a Gold Star Girl Scout.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

A Fallbrook resident beginning her college studies, Kenna Chase recently received the Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouts. Only 5% of Girl Scouts attain the recognition.

"I was really motivated through high school," she said. "You go from bronze to silver to gold, starting out as a team effort," she said. "The Gold Award is more individual, leading a team."

Chase is a technology lover and the project involved assistance for a group she said was often overlooked or isolated in their technological endeavors based upon initial judgements...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/28/2022 22:07