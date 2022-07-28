Colburn McCaughan takes Don Diego's helm as executive director

DEL MAR – Don Diego Scholarship Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Ashley Colburn McCaughan as executive director. She follows inaugural 1986-2022 ED Chana Mannen, who retired June 30.

The board's vote to appoint McCaughan was unanimous, reported DDSF Chair Juanita Hayes. She said, "We are thrilled to welcome a professional of Ashley's high caliber and character as our new ED. Ashley's experience, expertise, and energetic commitment will carry our organization forward as we work toward raising our second million dollars in support of our mission to provide annual colleg...