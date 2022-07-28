Horse back on its hooves after brief break in Santa Margarita River

After a morning of hot trail riding, a horse decided to take a break in the water of the Santa Margarita River. The only problem was, it couldn't get back up on its own. Riders called the North County Fire Protection District for help. NCFPD was on scene within a handful of minutes. Using its rope rescue equipment, the crews were able to help the old horse get back on its hooves. Seems the old horse was suffering from heat exhaustion and the river gave it a brief respite. Village News/North County Fire Protection District photos

