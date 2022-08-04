Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Candidates have until mid-August to file for local campaigns

 
Last updated 8/3/2022 at 1:57pm



Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

The deadline for candidates to complete qualification for local campaigns with the Registrar of Voters is Aug. 12. Candidates for the Nov. 8 elections are in varying stages of the process to run for the various fire, water, health, planning and school boards.

If an incumbent in any of the races doesn’t run, the filing period is extended to Aug. 17 for that race.

Here is how the campaigns are looking through the end of July:

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District: Two incumbents, Susan Liebes in Area 4 and JoAnn Lopez in Area 5, have completed t...



