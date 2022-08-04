Wagner named SDHSSA, school female student-athlete for Fallbrook High

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Each year the San Diego High School Sports Association honors a male Senior

Student-Athlete and a female Senior Student-Athlete from each CIF member school, and each year Fallbrook High School recognizes a male Student-Athlete of the Year and a female Student-Athlete of the Year. This year Rose Wagner received both female awards for Fallbrook High School.

“Just really honored that they chose me for it because I know there are a ton of student-athletes in Fallbrook,” Wagner said.

“I’m just really proud of her,” said Fallbrook High School assista...