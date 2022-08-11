LAFCO creates RCD advisory committee

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

San Diego County's Local Agency Formation Commission has created an advisory committee on the county’s three resource conservation districts.

A 7-0 LAFCO board vote Aug. 1, with no City of San Diego representative present, approved the committee which will have nine members while also delegating the appointment of the three at-large committee members to LAFCO consultant Adam Wilson.

The general managers of the Resource Conservation District of Greater San Diego, the Mission Resource Conservation District, and the Upper San Luis Rey Resource Conservatio...