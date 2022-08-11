Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Local veterans work tirelessly for the community

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/11/2022 at 8:38am

Attending the VFW's sold out dinner for National Homes are, from left, VFW Auxiliary Jr. Vice President Jeaneane Henson, Auxiliary Treasurer Midge Thomas, Auxiliary Secretary Marti Ingraham, Past Post Commander Chris Ingraham, California Representative, Post Commander Cody Frazier and California guests. Village News/Courtesy photo

Karen Ossenfort

Special to the Village News

The local Veterans of Foreign Wars post's past commander, Chris Ingraham, has first-hand knowledge and experience with the VFW's National Home for Children. He also is State and District chairman of the VFW National Home for Children.

Fallbrook's VFW post just held a fundraiser for the program, which takes families and children and houses them for up to four years on the VFW National Home for Children property in Eaton Rapids, Michigan.

Ingraham said to qualify, you need to be of veteran status, be struggling, and or need a job.

"The 911 vets cou...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/11/2022 21:04