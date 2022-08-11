Local veterans work tirelessly for the community

Attending the VFW's sold out dinner for National Homes are, from left, VFW Auxiliary Jr. Vice President Jeaneane Henson, Auxiliary Treasurer Midge Thomas, Auxiliary Secretary Marti Ingraham, Past Post Commander Chris Ingraham, California Representative, Post Commander Cody Frazier and California guests. Village News/Courtesy photo

Karen Ossenfort

Special to the Village News

The local Veterans of Foreign Wars post's past commander, Chris Ingraham, has first-hand knowledge and experience with the VFW's National Home for Children. He also is State and District chairman of the VFW National Home for Children.

Fallbrook's VFW post just held a fundraiser for the program, which takes families and children and houses them for up to four years on the VFW National Home for Children property in Eaton Rapids, Michigan.

Ingraham said to qualify, you need to be of veteran status, be struggling, and or need a job.

"The 911 vets cou...