Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Carrie Jacobus

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/18/2022 at 9:03am

Carrie Jacobus, 78, passed peacefully in her home on Aug. 9, 2022.

She was born on Nov. 6, 1943, in Vallejo, California, and was a graduate of Vallejo Senior High School and Vallejo Junior College.

She was a long-time resident of Fallbrook since 1974 and had a number of successful businesses in town: The Bobby Pin Beauty Supply, Here's Happiness, and HairLites Salon.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, Robert Jacobus; her three daughters, Jennifer, Jill, and Janet; her two grandchildren, Chase and Kelsey, and her great-granddaughter, Presley.

Services will be held at Berry-Bell & Hall Mortuary on Aug. 20, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/18/2022 09:38