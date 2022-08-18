Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

False assumptions about real estate agents

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/18/2022 at 9:43am

Realtors do a lot of things for free since they do not charge by the hour and only make money when deals close.Village News/Metro photo

FALLBROOK – Driving nice cars, looking at homes all day, and going to fancy lunch meetings – ah, what a sweet life a real estate agent has, right? Hate to break it to you but these stereotypes are far from reality. Today, we debunk some common assumptions about real estate agents.

They make huge commissions

Your agent isn't pocketing that money all to himself to spend on a new car or a holiday trip. To illustrate, say, that the home is listed for $500,000. The total commission is shared between the buyer's brokerage and the seller's brokerage –the divided funds are then split between...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/18/2022 21:53