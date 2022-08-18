First-term Marine reenlists
Last updated 8/18/2022 at 8:50am
CAMP PENDLETON – U.S. Marine Cpl. Morgan Armstrong reenlisted for another four years of active duty service on Aug. 2. She is serving as a data systems administrator (MOS 0671) at Marine Corps Systems Support Activity and was deemed to be in the top 10% of her peer group of those eligible for continued service.
Armstrong will receive a monetary bonus of more than $15,000 as part of the Commandant's Retention Program which is focused on retaining the most talented first-term Marines by streamlining the reenlistment process and offering meaningful incentives to reenlist.
Maj. Cliff Plass pe...
