First-term Marine reenlists

CAMP PENDLETON – U.S. Marine Cpl. Morgan Armstrong reenlisted for another four years of active duty service on Aug. 2. She is serving as a data systems administrator (MOS 0671) at Marine Corps Systems Support Activity and was deemed to be in the top 10% of her peer group of those eligible for continued service.

Armstrong will receive a monetary bonus of more than $15,000 as part of the Commandant's Retention Program which is focused on retaining the most talented first-term Marines by streamlining the reenlistment process and offering meaningful incentives to reenlist.

Maj. Cliff Plass pe...