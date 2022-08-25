Arkenstone to bring magical candlelight concert to Fallbrook

LOS ANGELES – Ever diversifying, David Arkenstone is making some long-awaited concert appearances this fall at select dates throughout Southern California and Arizona. Music lovers can join this 5-time Grammy® nominee for an intimate candlelit evening, An Evening with David Arkenstone and Friends, Thursday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. at the Historic Mission Theater.

Along with some chart-topping favorites, Arkenstone will debut some of his recent neo-classical/crossover music with string quartet and percussion. He will also play selections from his newest album, "Music Inspired by Middle Earth: Vol. 2."

With over 60 albums to his credit and composing numerous themes for NBC, film, and game scores, he promises a family friendly night to remember. The 'Friends' joining Arkenstone are Megan Shung (violin/erhu), Terre Lee (violin), Manoela Wunder (viola), Carlyn Kessler (cello), and Josh Gilgoff (percussion).

Tickets are $20 online in advance at FallbrookMissionTheater.com or $25 at the door; call 760-253-8904 for more information.

Submitted by David Arkenstone.