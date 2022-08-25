'Lifemark' is coming to D'Place

A movie inspired by a true story

BONSALL – River Village Cinemas is D’Place is hosting special daily screenings, for one week only, Sept. 9-15, of “Lifemark.” The new movie from executive producers Kirk Cameron and the Kendrick Brothers, who made other films of inspiration and faith such as “War Room,” “Fireproof” and “Courageous.”

“Lifemark” starts Sept. 9 and is the story of David, who has always wrestled with the idea he was adopted at birth; David knows he is loved and cherished by his parents and grandparents. As he turns 18, he’s excited and a bit nervous about what the future holds.

But whe...