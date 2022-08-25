Brandon Street 'drug house' finally cleared

The yard at 209 N. Brandon St., is littered with a trailer, canopy, sheds, bicycles, a broken vehicle, waste and trash, in this photo taken before the place was cleaned up.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Neighbors in the 200 block of North Brandon Street are relieved that an eyesore residence – known as a drug house – is being transformed after squatters were finally evicted.

The eviction process took about a year as the family of the deceased owner, Elizabeth A. Anthony, transitioned from a conservatorship case, when she was hospitalized, to probate when she passed.

"This property which has been a major crime issue has just started to make the turn to becoming an active positive influence in the community," said Pat Anthony, the probate executor...