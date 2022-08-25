Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Brandon Street 'drug house' finally cleared

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/24/2022 at 7:08pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

The yard at 209 N. Brandon St., is littered with a trailer, canopy, sheds, bicycles, a broken vehicle, waste and trash, in this photo taken before the place was cleaned up.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Neighbors in the 200 block of North Brandon Street are relieved that an eyesore residence – known as a drug house – is being transformed after squatters were finally evicted.

The eviction process took about a year as the family of the deceased owner, Elizabeth A. Anthony, transitioned from a conservatorship case, when she was hospitalized, to probate when she passed.

"This property which has been a major crime issue has just started to make the turn to becoming an active positive influence in the community," said Pat Anthony, the probate executor...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/25/2022 01:18