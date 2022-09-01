Antique airplanes fly to Fallbrook once a month for show
Last updated 9/1/2022 at 6:26pm
Fallbrook Community Airpark holds Antique Aircraft Display Days the last Sunday of every month. The public is invited to view antique aircraft that day, starting at 1 p.m. See Civil Air Patrol or airport security for details. For more information and to verify that aircraft will be there on a given date and time, call Jack Cronk at 949-648-1557 or the administration of...
