Village News

Mexican fruit fly quarantine declared in Valley Center

 
Last updated 9/1/2022 at 5:32pm

Mexican fruit flies, an agricultural pest that can infect more than 50 types of fruit, including citrus, avocados, and a wide variety of tropical fruit, have been found in Valley Center. Village News/Courtesy photo

Donna Durckel

County of San Diego Communications Office

The California Department of Food and Agriculture declared a 77-square-mile quarantine covering Valley Center and surrounding areas on Aug. 19 after discovering several Mexican fruit flies (MXFF), an agricultural pest that can infect more than 50 types of fruit, including citrus, avocados, and a wide variety of tropical fruit.

CDFA officials said anyone growing or packing "host" fruit inside the quarantine area – commercially or in private yards – are urged not to move fruit off their properties. Local residents and home gardeners...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Village News

