Village News

Road shutdown updates & construction

 
Last updated 9/1/2022 at 4:38pm



FALLBROOK – Traffic delays due to lane closure are scheduled for late August and September between Green Canyon to Via del Robles and Havencrest to Green Canyon due to pipeline replacement:

Monday (8/29) – Wednesday (8/31) – Green Canyon to Via del Robles

Thursday (9/1) – Friday (9/2) Havencrest to Green Canyon

The roads will only be closed during working hours, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Updates during the shutdown will be posted. The project is a replacement of a 12-inch water main from Haven Crest to Winterwarm roads.

Submitted by Fallbrook Public Utility District.

 

