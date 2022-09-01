Road shutdown updates & construction

FALLBROOK – Traffic delays due to lane closure are scheduled for late August and September between Green Canyon to Via del Robles and Havencrest to Green Canyon due to pipeline replacement:

Monday (8/29) – Wednesday (8/31) – Green Canyon to Via del Robles

Thursday (9/1) – Friday (9/2) Havencrest to Green Canyon

The roads will only be closed during working hours, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Updates during the shutdown will be posted. The project is a replacement of a 12-inch water main from Haven Crest to Winterwarm roads.

Submitted by Fallbrook Public Utility District.