Fallbrook Chamber offers events through October

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has several events coming up through the end of October. See the list below.

Tuesday, Sept. 27 – Modern Marketing Lunch & Learn Seminar (Video Marketing), 11:30 a.m. at FRHD Community Health & Wellness Center

Friday, Sept. 30 – Lunch Mob at Yama Sushi, noon

Monday, Oct. 3 – First Monday Coffee at Chamber, 9 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13 – SunUpper at Regency Fallbrook, 9 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 14 – Charity Golf Tournament at Pala Mesa Resort

Wednesday, Oct. 19 – SunDowner hosted by The Mission Theater, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21 – Business...