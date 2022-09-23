Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village News Staff 

Fallbrook Street traffic collision closes road

 
Last updated 9/24/2022 at 10:33am

Village News/AC Investigations

A traffic collision at Morro Rd. and E. Fallbrook Street was reported at 10:06 am Saturday, Sept. 24.

A traffic collision at Morro Rd. and E. Fallbrook Street has Fallbrook Street closed to thru traffic until they can get it cleared up. No more information is available at this time.

 

