Fallbrook Street traffic collision closes road

By Village News Staff
Last updated 9/24/2022 at 10:33am
Village News/AC Investigations
A traffic collision at Morro Rd. and E. Fallbrook Street was reported at 10:06 am Saturday, Sept. 24.
A traffic collision at Morro Rd. and E. Fallbrook Street has Fallbrook Street closed to thru traffic until they can get it cleared up. No more information is available at this time.
